Feb 16 U.S. gold and copper futures both
fell on Thursday as a stronger dollar against the euro on Greek
debt worries triggered profit taking after recent rallies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures fell, pressured by the euro's slide to
three-week lows versus the dollar after European officials
postponed a decision on a bailout package for Greece, which
fuelled fears the heavily indebted nation could face a chaotic
default.
* Gold demand struck 14-year highs in 2011, driven by record
investment, buying in China and central bank purchases, which
hit their highest in at least 40 years, according to an industry
report from the World Gold Council on Thursday.
* Major consumer India's gold imports slumped 44 percent in
the last quarter of 2011, however, as record-high local prices
depressed buying interest, and shipments are likely to remain at
similar levels this year.
* Copper futures fell to a three-week low, breaking below a
key support level, as delays to securing a bailout package for
highly indebted Greece undermined sentiment dampened demand
expectations.
ECONOMY
* New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly
fell last week to a near four-year low, a government report
showed, suggesting the labor market was finally strengthening.
* U.S. producer prices outside food and energy recorded
their largest increase in six months in January, but are
unlikely to ignite inflation pressures given the slack in the
labor market.
* U.S. Jan housing starts rose 1.5 percent.
MARKETS
* European shares fell and the euro eased after a delay in
the decision on a bailout for debt-strapped Greece unnerved
investors.
* U.S. crude oil futures drifted lower.
Prices at 8:49 a.m. EST (1348 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1710.90 -17.20 -1.0% 9.2%
US silver 32.795 -0.618 -1.8% 17.5%
US platinum 1610.40 -27.80 -1.7% 15.1%
US palladium 678.15 -5.50 -0.8% 3.4%
US copper 373.95 -6.20 -1.6% 8.8%
