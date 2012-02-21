Feb 21 U.S. gold and copper futures rose sharply Tuesday on economic optimism after euro zone finance ministers sealed a critical bailout for Greece to avert a chaotic default. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures rose for a second day, taking its cue from a rally in the euro after Europe struck a deal with Greece on its emergency funding. * Silver futures took its cue from a higher gold price and edged up on the day, shrugging off a decline in January imports of silver by China, a major consumer of the metal. * U.S. Copper rose as the euro gained after the bailout package for Greece, which also increased investors' appetite for assets perceived as risky such as industrial metals. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * European shares eased on worries over growth in the wake of a long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for debt-ridden Greece. The euro also eased. * Crude oil was firmer amid supply disruptions ranging from Iran to Sudan to the North Sea. Prices at 8:23 a.m. EST (1323 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1747.30 21.40 1.2% 11.5% US silver 33.890 0.674 2.0% 21.4% US platinum 1679.00 45.10 2.8% 20.0% US palladium 706.15 18.05 2.6% 7.6% US copper 380.20 9.40 2.5% 10.7% (Reporting By Frank Tang)