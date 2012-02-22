Feb 22 U.S. gold and copper futures fell
Wednesday as a dollar rise prompted investors to take profits
after the previous session's rallies driven by Greece's bailout
deal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures prices retreated from an earlier
two-week high in Europe as persistent concerns over Europe's
finances hurt the euro and weighed on stock markets.
* A supply upset in major producer South Africa lifted U.S.
platinum prices to a five-month high.
* U.S. copper futures fell, reversing the previous session's
sharp gains, with confidence rattled by weak export data from
top consumer China and doubt over Greece's ability to implement
tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt.
ECONOMY
* U.S. existing home sales for January. 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT)
MARKETS
* European shares and the euro declined after data showed
the euro zone may be sliding back toward recession and signs the
region's crisis may be hitting China's giant economy.
* Crude oil fell from a 9-month high amid doubts over global
economic growth.
Prices at 8:48 a.m. EST (1348 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1754.10 -4.40 -0.3% 11.9%
US silver 34.020 -0.409 -1.2% 21.9%
US platinum 1699.40 14.50 0.9% 21.4%
US palladium 712.55 1.80 0.3% 8.6%
US copper 380.30 -3.35 -0.9% 10.7%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)