Feb 22 U.S. gold and copper futures fell Wednesday as a dollar rise prompted investors to take profits after the previous session's rallies driven by Greece's bailout deal. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures prices retreated from an earlier two-week high in Europe as persistent concerns over Europe's finances hurt the euro and weighed on stock markets. * A supply upset in major producer South Africa lifted U.S. platinum prices to a five-month high. * U.S. copper futures fell, reversing the previous session's sharp gains, with confidence rattled by weak export data from top consumer China and doubt over Greece's ability to implement tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt. ECONOMY * U.S. existing home sales for January. 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) MARKETS * European shares and the euro declined after data showed the euro zone may be sliding back toward recession and signs the region's crisis may be hitting China's giant economy. * Crude oil fell from a 9-month high amid doubts over global economic growth. Prices at 8:48 a.m. EST (1348 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1754.10 -4.40 -0.3% 11.9% US silver 34.020 -0.409 -1.2% 21.9% US platinum 1699.40 14.50 0.9% 21.4% US palladium 712.55 1.80 0.3% 8.6% US copper 380.30 -3.35 -0.9% 10.7% (Reporting By Frank Tang)