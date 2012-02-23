Feb 23 U.S. gold futures rose Thursday on the back of a down dollar. Copper futures inched down on world demand worries. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures extended gains after hitting three-month highs in the previous session, spurred on by the strength in the euro following Europe's bailout deal with Greece. * Gold is heading for its biggest one-week rally in a month, and Thursday gains are also boosted by buying related to an option expiration later in the day. * U.S. copper futures are mildly weaker, with investors caught between a stronger-than-expected outcome from German business sentiment data and EU expectations for the euro zone's economic output to contract in 2012. ECONOMY * U.S. first-time claims for jobless benefits for week ended Fe. 18. 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) MARKETS * European stocks and the euro rose on the back of upbeat German business sentiment. * Brent crude oil rose to a 9-month high on tension between Iran and the West over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. Prices at 8:12 a.m. EST (1312 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1779.40 8.10 0.5% 13.6% US silver 34.600 0.336 1.0% 23.9% US platinum 1730.00 9.20 0.5% 23.6% US palladium 719.90 2.15 0.3% 9.7% US copper 381.80 -1.45 -0.4% 11.1% (Reporting By Frank Tang)