Feb 28 U.S. gold and copper futures both firmed on Tuesday as the euro regained ground on the dollar and as further declines in oil prices increased the appetite for riskier assets. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices rose towards $1,780 an ounce on Tuesday, benefiting from gains in the euro ahead of an expected injection of cheap money from the European Central Bank this week, which is lifting appetite for assets seen as higher risk. * Spot gold was higher at $1,781.76 an ounce at 8:28 a.m. EST than $1,766.49 at the previous finish. * U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $7.90 cents an ounce at $1,782.80. * Copper prices rallied to a two-week high, as the European Central Bank's upcoming cash boost for banks and a retracement in crude oil prices renewed appetite for risky assets. * Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,645 a tonne up sharply from Monday's $8,536 a tonne close. * Earlier, copper rose to its highest since Feb. 10 at $8,689. The five-month peak at $8,765 a tonne was reached earlier in February. Copper has climbed around 13 percent so far this year. * U.S. copper futures for May delivery was up 3.10 cents to $3.92 after durable goods orders were released. ECONOMY * U.S. January durable goods orders slid 4.0 percent, much more than the 1.0 decline forecast. It was the reading's largest decline since January 2009. December orders were upwardly revised to a 3.2 percent increase. * Richmond Federal Reserve Bank's February manufacturing survey at 1000 a.m. EST. * U.S. February consumer confidence due at 1000 a.m. EST. MARKETS * The euro traded close to a three-month high against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of an injection of cheap cash from the European Central Bank that looked set to boost risk appetite and fuel short-term gains in the single currency. * Crude oil prices slipped towards $123 a barrel as investors worried about high prices hurting demand, but ongoing supply concerns and the expectation of further liquidity injections from the ECB helped underpin prices at elevated levels. Prices at 8:09 a.m. EST (1309 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1780.10 5.20 0.3% 13.6% US silver 35.925 0.401 1.1% 28.7% US platinum 1714.80 0.50 0.0% 22.5% US palladium 711.50 6.20 0.9% 8.4% US copper 393.00 4.95 1.3% 14.4%