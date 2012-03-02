(Corrects spelling of early in headline)
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. gold and copper
futures fell with the euro on Friday, but investors seeking the
metals at lower levels limits losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold stumbled under the weight of the stronger dollar, and
was set for its largest weekly decline since mid-December, after
an aggressive sell-off earlier in the week. Still, investors
showed no loss of appetite for the metal at lower levels.
* Spot gold was indicated 0.5 percent lower on the
day at $1,707.51 an ounce by 1325 GMT, heading for a 3 percent
decline this week.
* U.S. gold futures for April delivery lost $11.40 an
ounce at $1,710.80 per ounce.
* Copper prices steadied after rising more than 1 percent in
the previous session, following reassuring manufacturing data
from China. But continued concerns about slow demand from the
metal's top consumer kept prices soft.
* Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) traded at $8,584 a tonne in official rings, down
from Thursday's close of $8,630 a tonne.
* The red metal earlier hit a session high of 8,670 a tonne,
not far from the year's peak of $8,765 reached in early
February, although volumes were thin going into the weekend.
* U.S. copper futures for May delivery were down 1.90
cents to $3.9125 per lb.
ECONOMY
* New York ISM due at 0945 a.m. EST (1445 GMT)
MARKETS
* World stocks rose again in the wake of the European
Central Bank's massive cash injection.
* The dollar gained against the euro, which was hurt by
lingering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
* Crude oil slipped after fears eased over potential supply
disruption in the Middle East.
Prices at 8:43 a.m. EST (1343 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1707.70 -14.50 -0.8% 9.0%
US silver 34.935 -0.676 -1.9% 25.1%
US platinum 1697.80 -3.30 -0.2% 21.3%
US palladium 0.00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
US copper 391.00 -1.45 -0.4% 13.8%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)