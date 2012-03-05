NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. gold and copper futures fell Monday, tracking weaker equities, pressured by lingering worries about Greece's debt problems and China's growth. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures slipped as concerns over Greece's progress on completing a debt restructuring deal and poor euro zone data lifted the dollar versus the euro, and as appetite for assets seen as higher risk, like commodities. * Commodities and equities fell broadly after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his country's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, from the 8 percent set in the previous eight years. * Commodities' price performances will increasingly diverge this year, with supply and demand fundamentals in each market exerting a stronger role, as economies start to recover and more than three years of monetary stimulus come to an end. * Copper futures fell around 1 percent, undermined by news that top copper consumer China has shaved its economic growth outlook for this year, and by concerns over Greece's progress on completing a huge debt restructuring deal. ECONOMY * HSBC's China Services PMI climbed to a seasonally adjusted 53.9 in February from January's 52.5. * Markit revised down its February Eurozone Composite PMI to 49.3 from a preliminary 49.7, below January's 50.4. * U.S. January Factory Orders at 1000 EDT (1500 GMT) are seen down 1.5 percent after December's 1.1 percent rise. MARKETS * Stocks fell and the euro hit a two-week low on a weak euro zone PMI, and news that China will accept a slower growth rate. * Brent crude inched up and U.S. oil eased as worries over a supply crunch eased after China lowered its economic growth target for 2012 and Iraq boosted production. Prices at 8:34 a.m. EST (1334 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1703.10 -6.70 -0.4% 8.7% US silver 34.385 -0.135 -0.4% 23.2% US platinum 1670.90 -20.80 -1.2% 19.4% US palladium 708.70 -3.85 -0.5% 8.0% US copper 387.15 -3.15 -0.8% 12.7% (Reporting By Frank Tang)