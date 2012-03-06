NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. gold and copper
futures slid Tuesday, tracking weaker equities, as a decline in
investors' risk appetite amid economic worries led to losses in
markets across the board.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures fell more than 1 percent as jitters over
whether private creditors will agree to a Greek bond swap deal
and wider euro zone growth pressured the euro versus the dollar.
* Platinum, palladium and silver futures contracts were all
caught up in the selling, falling more than 2 percent in gold's
wake.
* Copper futures fell for a third straight day, pulled lower
by a stronger dollar and concerns that slower growth in China
will curb demand from the world's biggest consumer of the
industrial
metal.
ECONOMY
* Euro zone fourth quarter gross domestic product fell 0.3
percent, unchanged from last month's estimate.
MARKETS
* European shares fell and the euro hit an 18-day low on
fears that Greece will not be able to complete its debt
restructuring deal and of a slowing global economy.
* Oil fell as concerns over global economic growth
overshadowed tension's over Iran's nuclear work.
Prices at 9:00 a.m. EST (1400 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1680.80 -23.10 -1.4% 7.3%
US silver 33.060 -0.635 -1.9% 18.4%
US platinum 1619.50 -43.10 -2.6% 15.7%
US palladium 673.40 -33.55 -4.8% 2.6%
US copper 376.25 -9.75 -2.5% 9.5%
(Reporting By Frank Tang;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)