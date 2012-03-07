NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. gold futures rose
Wednesday, snapping three straight losing days, on improved
economic sentiment. Copper followed suit.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures rose on a rebound in the euro versus the
dollar and a tentative recovery in demand for physical gold at
lower prices.
* Platinum and palladium futures underpinned as tens of
thousands of South Africans staged a one-day national strike,
hitting mining production.
* Copper futures edged up, recovering from previous day's
sharp falls to trade near a three-week low, with the metal
remaining near the bottom of its recent trading range on
uncertainty about demand from top consumer China.
ECONOMY
* Japanese January leading indicators rose 1.1 percent.
* German January industrial orders fell 2.7 percent, defying
expectations for a 0.5 percent rise.
MARKETS
* European shares steadied and the euro recovered from a
3-week low as markets braced for the outcome of the Greek debt
restructuring deal.
* Crude gained after China said it would boost energy
imports this year.
Prices at 8:28 a.m. EST (1328 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1679.70 7.60 0.5% 7.2%
US silver 32.995 0.212 0.7% 18.2%
US platinum 1625.10 13.20 0.8% 16.1%
US palladium 676.00 4.40 0.7% 3.0%
US copper 372.85 -0.85 -0.2% 8.5%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)