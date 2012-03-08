NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. gold and copper futures rose on optimism about a nearly completed Greece's debt deal to avert a chaotic default. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures up, led by a climb in the euro on the back of growing confidence in Greece's ability to complete a bond swap to avoid defaulting on its debt. * Bullion's decline to six-week lows earlier this week lifted investor demand. * Copper futures rose more than 1 percent as investor confidence improved on hopes that Greece would complete a debt swap and with a weaker dollar also supporting base metals. ECONOMY * New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but not enough to change perceptions that the labor market was strengthening. MARKETS * Stock markets and the euro gained on hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap needed to avoid a default and that news on the U.S. economy would continue to improve. * Oil rose on hopes that Greece would win enough creditor support to avoid a messy default on its debt and on continuing fears of supply disruptions from Iran. Prices at 8:50 a.m. EST (1350 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1701.00 17.10 1.0% 8.6% US silver 33.935 0.350 1.0% 21.5% US platinum 1639.00 11.70 0.7% 17.1% US palladium 697.90 12.55 1.8% 6.4% US copper 381.15 4.45 1.2% 10.9% (Reporting By Frank Tang)