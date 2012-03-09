NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. gold futures fell
as the dollar jumped after an encouraging U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report, while copper contracts remained higher.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures turned negative after a
better-than-expected jobs report boosted the dollar, erasing
initial gains due to optimism surrounding Greece's debt swap.
* U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month in
February, a sign the economic recovery was broadening and in
less need of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
* Copper futures remained higher, as investors digested the
jobs report.
* Copper prices were already spurred by expectations that
China could ease monetary policy further and boost demand for
industrial metals after inflation slowed.
MARKETS
* The euro fell nearly 1 percent against the dollar as
profit taking quickened pace after the nonfarm payrolls report.
* Brent crude dipped with the Greek bond swap out of the way
after the U.S. employment report.
Prices at 8:42 a.m. EST (1342 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1690.20 -8.50 -0.5% 7.9%
US silver 33.660 -0.161 -0.5% 20.6%
US platinum 1665.00 8.30 0.5% 19.0%
US palladium 697.70 -1.75 -0.3% 6.3%
US copper 381.50 2.40 0.6% 11.0%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)