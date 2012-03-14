NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. gold and copper
futures fell sharply Wednesday a day after the Federal Reserve
offered few clues to further monetary easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures fell to their lowest since late January
after a modest upgrade of the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic
outlook gave the dollar fresh impetus and investors an excuse to
lighten holdings of bullion.
* Copper futures eased, falling from a one-week high hit in
the previous session as uncertainty about the outlook for demand
from top consumer China weighed on sentiment, with a strong
dollar adding pressure to base metals prices.
ECONOMY
* U.S. import prices rose in February on sharply higher
petroleum costs.
* However, there were little signs of underlying imported
inflation pressures as food prices posted their largest decline
in three years.
MARKETS
* World shares turned flat after initially rising on a sunny
economic outlook for the U.S. whose banks passed stress tests.
* Crude oil dipped on expectations for an increase in U.S.
crude stockpiles.
Prices at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1646.00 -48.30 -2.8% 5.1%
US silver 32.890 -0.691 -2.0% 17.8%
US platinum 1684.70 -17.10 -1.0% 20.4%
US palladium 700.00 -8.85 -1.3% 6.7%
US copper 385.15 -5.10 -1.3% 12.1%
(Reporting By Frank Tang)