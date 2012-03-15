NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. gold futures steadied on Thursday after recent sharp losses, while copper edged up as the dollar weakness and better global economic sentiment helped stabilize the industrial metals market. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold futures steadied after the producer prices and weekly jobless claims data. * Analysts said a strong dollar and fading expectations of more monetary easing in the United States made the yellow metal vulnerable to more selling. * U.S. copper futures edged up, recovering after a 1 percent drop in the previous session, but concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China weighed on sentiment and kept prices within a tight trading range. * LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down 2,875 tonnes to 267,750 tonnes, the lowest level since July 2009. The ratio of canceled warrants - material earmarked for delivery - to the total stocks at 33.47 percent. ECONOMY * New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell back to a four-year low last week, a government report showed, suggesting further strengthening in the labor market. * The U.S. February producer price index rose 0.4 percent. MARKETS * European shares traded near eight-month highs on a brighter global economic outlook, greater risk appetite, a strong dollar and rotation out of government debt. * Crude steadied after falling the previous session, as bulging U.S. crude stocks trumped concerns about tensions between Iran and the West. Prices at 8:41 a.m. EDT (1241 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1643.60 0.90 0.0% 4.9% US silver 32.110 -0.071 -0.2% 15.0% US platinum 1674.70 -0.60 0.0% 19.6% US palladium 693.25 -4.20 -0.6% 5.7% US copper 385.35 0.55 0.1% 12.2% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)