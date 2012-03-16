NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. gold futures fell
1 percent on Friday after top consumer India said it would
double bullion import duties, while copper edged up on better
global economic sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures were on track for the largest weekly
decline in three months, after top consumer India said it would
double import duties on bullion.
* Upbeat U.S. data this week also fed optimism over the
global economy, boosting risk appetite and weighing on gold's
safe-haven appeal.
* U.S. copper futures rose slightly on an improved outlook
in the United States, the world's biggest economy, though gains
were held back by concerns about demand in top copper consumer
China, where stocks continue to rise.
* Copper stocks at warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose for a third consecutive week to 227,276
tonnes by March 15, the highest level since July 2002, data
showed. CU-STX-SGH
ECONOMY
* U.S. February consumer prices at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are
seen up 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent minus food and energy.
* U.S. February industrial production at 0915 EDT (1315 GMT)
is seen up 0.4 percent and capacity utilization at 78.8 percent.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan March consumer
sentiment index at 0955 EST is seen at 76.0, vs February' 75.3.
MARKETS
* European stocks hit their highest level since July, while
crude oil rebounded as robust economic data from both sides of
the Atlantic attracted investors to risky assets.
* Crude recovered amid renewed focus on restricted Iranian
exports and outages elsewhere, after a sharp selloff Thursday on
news of U.S./UK talks on releasing oil reserves.
Prices at 8:08 a.m. EDT (1208 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1643.60 -16.10 -1.0% 4.9%
US silver 32.225 -0.501 -1.5% 15.4%
US platinum 1668.00 -15.90 -0.9% 19.2%
US palladium 701.40 -8.50 -1.2% 6.9%
US copper 390.80 1.05 0.3% 13.7%
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)