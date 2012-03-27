NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. gold futures steadied
near two-week highs on Tuesday, while copper futures eased back
from the prior day's 2-percent surge driven by expectations that
U.S. monetary policy will remain ultra loose.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold held close to a two-week high near $1,700 an ounce
after posting its biggest one-day gain since late January, as
expectations U.S. interest rates will stay low for longer drove
investment demand.
* Copper dipped Tuesday but remained firmly underpinned by a
weak dollar and strength in world equities after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that the U.S. ultra-loose
monetary policy will continue
* JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corp, the parent of
Japan's top copper smelter, said on Tuesday the appetite for
copper in China remains weak, weighed down by swollen
inventories and tight monetary policy, with destocking likely to
continue until after May.
* China holds more than 1 million tonnes of commercial
stocks of refined copper cathode currently, a level last seen in
2009, due to high imports and weak domestic demand, which may
slow arrivals in the second quarter, analysts said on Tuesday.
* LME copper warehouse stocks up 3,575 tonnes at 257,575
tonnes -- around 5 days of global consumption. MCU-STOCKS
ECONOMY
* The March Conference Board U.S. consumer confidence index
at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) is seen at 70.3, down from Feb's 70.8.
MARKETS
* World stocks rose to their highest this year after the
Federal Reserve signaled it would continue with easy monetary
policy, while the euro was flat amid expectations the euro zone
will agree a bigger crisis firewall.
* Brent crude was soft and U.S. oil was supported by
concerns about sanctions on Iran, while expectations for a U.S.
crude stock build dampened sentiment.
Prices at 8:46 a.m. EDT (1246 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1687.50 1.90 0.1% 7.7%
US silver 32.875 0.125 0.4% 17.8%
US platinum 1661.90 15.20 0.9% 18.7%
US palladium 667.00 -1.75 -0.3% 1.7%
US copper 387.15 -1.60 -0.4% 12.7%
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)