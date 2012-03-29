Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. gold futures slipped Thursday as the dollar recovered and copper eased more following its weaker performance in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices slipped under $1,680 an ounce, extending a fall from 2-week highs into a third session as the dollar recovered from near a one-month low and crude oil values turned lower. * Copper was off following a 2 percent fall in the previous session although doubts over demand in China and the pace of economic recovery in the U.S. made investors cautious. * China's Minmetals Resources plans to use its C$1.3 billion Anvil Mining acquisition as a platform to buy more copper assets in central and southern Africa. * South Korea's Hyundai Steel expects the steel market to recover in the second half of this year led by a pickup in automobiles and construction despite high oil prices, weak Chinese demand and euro zone debt issues. ECONOMY * Germany's March unemployment rate fell to 6.7 percent from 6.8 percent in February. * The March euro zone economic sentiment index fell 0.1 to 94.4, compared with the expected 94.6. * Final fourth quarter U.S. GDP at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) is seen unchanged from the second estimate at 3.0 percent. * U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT are expected at 350,000, up from last week's 348,000. MARKETS * Global stocks dipped after disappointing U.S. data tempered the outlook for the world's biggest economy while the price of oil stabilized following some sharp losses. * The euro fell against the dollar as concerns about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed a solid Italian bond auction. Prices at 7:17 a.m. EDT (1117 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1655.60 -2.30 -0.1% 5.7% US silver 31.825 -0.006 0.0% 14.0% US platinum 1635.40 0.20 0.0% 16.8% US palladium 647.50 0.15 0.0% -1.3% US copper 377.05 -2.20 -0.6% 9.7% (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.