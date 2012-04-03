NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) U.S. gold futures fell Tuesday, following equities' weakness on a stronger dollar, while copper traded nearly flat ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold dropped as some buyers took to the sidelines ahead of the latest Fed meeting's minutes which will be closely watched for clues on the direction of U.S. monetary policy. * Traders will also be watching U.S. factory orders due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) as well as a key U.S. employment market report due later in the week for fresh clues on the health of the world's biggest economy. * Copper dipped but held close to its highest in nearly two months after better-than-expected manufacturing data in China and the United States suggested economic recovery and a pick-up in demand for industrial metals in the world's two biggest economies. ECONOMY * U.S. February factory orders. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) * Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its March 13 meeting. 2 p.m. EDT MARKETS * World stocks rose on the back of solid manufacturing data in China and the United States. * Crude oil declined on a drop in U.S. gasoline demand for January, marking the lowest for that month since 2001. Prices at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1674.60 -4.90 -0.3% 6.9% US silver 32.810 -0.288 -0.9% 17.5% US platinum 1660.00 5.10 0.3% 18.6% US palladium 659.55 0.75 0.1% 0.5% US copper 391.80 -0.30 -0.1% 14.0% (Reporting By Frank Tang)