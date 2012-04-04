(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs pre-opening report on Monday April 16 and is soliciting feedback from subscribers. Please send comments and feedback about the move to Josephine Mason at josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com) April 4 U.S. gold and copper futures fell sharply on Wednesday, hit by follow-through selling a day after the Federal Reserve dimmed hopes of an additional round of monetary easing due to a better economic outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. gold prices fell more 3 percent to their lowest in nearly three months, after the minutes from the Fed's March meeting suggested a fresh round of monetary stimulus was unlikely. * COMEX copper contracts fell for a second day, retreating from near two-month highs, as the dollar rose and disappointment over the Fed seeped through financial markets. ECONOMY * U.S. March non-manufacturing index issued by Institute for Supply Management. 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) MARKETS * World stocks and the euro fell after Federal Open Market Committee minutes released Tuesday reduced hopes of fresh asset-buying, and a weak Spanish bond sale put the euro debt crisis back in the limelight. * Crude oil declined on the Fed disappointment. Industry data showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also weighed. Prices at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1623.60 -48.50 -2.9% 3.6% US silver 31.775 -1.490 -4.5% 13.8% US platinum 1616.60 -43.90 -2.6% 15.5% US palladium 649.45 -10.15 -1.5% -1.0% US copper 382.75 -9.15 -2.4% 11.4% (Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by John Picinich)