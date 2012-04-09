(Reuters is considering ending its daily metals/softs
April 9 U.S. gold rose on Monday as hopes for
further U.S. monetary easing brightened after the previous
session's U.S. jobs data, while weaker demand expectations sent
copper futures lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold prices gained, recovering from last week's more than
2 percent drop, after disappointing U.S. jobs data revived hopes
for fresh monetary easing.
* A spike in Chinese inflation also boosted appetite for the
yellow metal.
* Shanghai copper slipped, under pressure from a rising rate
of inflation in China, but losses were limited on hopes that the
world's biggest user top will go ahead with further monetary
policy easing.
ECONOMY
* No economic data scheduled for Monday.
MARKETS
* U.S. stock index futures traded lower after last week's
much weaker-than-expected report on U.S. job creation for March.
* Oil prices fell more than $1 on Monday after Iran agreed
to resume talks over its nuclear program, easing fears of a
supply disruption in the Middle East.
Prices at 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1649.80 19.70 1.2% 5.3%
US silver 31.820 0.090 0.3% 14.0%
US platinum 1622.50 14.90 0.9% 15.9%
US palladium 649.45 4.65 0.7% -1.0%
US copper 372.70 -6.85 -1.8% 8.5%
