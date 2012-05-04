* Traders see good availability of tin in spot market
* Traders say new rules designed to prevent queues for tin,
nickel
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, May 4 Premiums for tin and nickel in
Europe are unlikely to be affected by planned increases in
deliveries of the two metals from London Metal
Exchange-monitored warehouses, given that producers already
supply enough to meet demand, traders said.
The exchange (LME) said last week its board had accepted in
principle a proposal for warehousing companies to deliver at
least 60 tonnes a day of tin or nickel or a combination of the
two metals.
The proposal is designed to provide greater access to metals
that have a smaller share of the overall market, such as tin and
nickel, so that customers do not have to endure lengthy waiting
times to take delivery on contracts from warehouses, where there
are already long queues for aluminium deliveries.
Metal warehouses are part of a global network monitored by
the LME, the world's leading marketplace for industrial
materials, which aims to ensure metal traded via its contracts
can be delivered reliably.
With almost 87 percent of tin stored in warehouses in the
Malaysia's Johor, the wait for tin from LME warehouses could
stretch to six to eight weeks before the new rules, traders
said, but dealers have been avoiding the queues by getting their
material directly from Indonesian producers in the spot market.
"This (new plan by the LME) would have an impact on
(commodity trader Glencore unit) Pacorini, because tin
and nickel is mainly handled by them. At the moment it's about
an eight-week wait to get tin, but I am not going to cancel a
warrant to find out whether I have to wait two months for
material," a physical tin trader said.
He said availability of material from Indonesia, the world's
top exporter of tin, had improved after smelters in Bangka
island early this year abandoned a two-month self-imposed tin
ingot export ban, which was intended to prop up falling prices.
"We have seen good availability from Indonesian producers,
and we have no problems getting access to material. So we are
seeing steady premiums," he added.
NO DUMPING GROUND
Premiums in Rotterdam for high-grade tin over the
LME cash price were quoted at $625 to $650 a tonne, and
for standard-grade tin at $400 to $450 a tonne.
Nickel premiums for cut and fullplate material in Rotterdam, paid over the LME cash price,
were quoted at $250 to $275 and $20 to $100 a tonne,
respectively, while briquette was lower at $150 to
$180 due to ample availability of material.
"Most of the nickel is stored in Rotterdam, and you can pick
it up fairly easily, but they have done this in case people
start moving large amounts of material to Pacorini sheds in
Vlissingen and suddenly it comes up behind the aluminium there,"
a physical nickel trader said.
"They (the LME) don't want warehouses with big aluminium
queues to be a dumping ground."
Glencore's Pacorini Metals owns most of the warehouses in
Vlissingen, while all the big warehouse operators have
LME-listed sheds in Johor.
Glencore declined to comment.
Over the past few months, queues for metals such as
aluminium have started to build up at LME-registered warehouses
Vlissingen and in Johor, resulting in delays of up to a year in
collecting metal.
"They notice that nickel has started to be put behind
Vlissingen queues, and this is as a reaction to that, and also
in Johor where MSC (Malaysia Smelting Corporation) tin is stuck
behind the aluminium queue," a second nickel trader said.
While appearing to tolerate the aluminium queues, the LME
also last week delisted Vlissingen from taking delivery of
copper to head off warehousing strategies that would force long
queues.
The queues enable warehousing companies to hold onto metal
for as long as possible, while financing deals tie up metal and
direct the little free float that is left to a limited number of
locations.