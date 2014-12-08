MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexico's central bank said on Monday that it will start a dollar auction program on Tuesday to help cushion the peso, which has seen a sharp slump.

The central bank said in a statement that it will offer $200 million a day at an auction that would be triggered whenever the peso has shed more than 1.5 percent from the previous session's fix rate. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Jean Luis Arce)