MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico's central bank on Thursday said it sold all $200 million offered in an auction to support the peso currency in its first intervention since activating the rules-based program this week.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 14.7544 pesos per dollar. The peso slumped to a nearly six-year low on Thursday.

The central bank's auction mechanism is triggered whenever the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Michael O'Boyle)