MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold all $200 million offered in an auction to support the peso after the currency hit a six-year low following strong U.S. labor market data.

The rules-based sale was only the second intervention since the bank started the program in December. The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 15.4102 pesos per dollar. The peso continued to slide after the auction.

The central bank's auction mechanism is triggered whenever the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Michael O'Boyle)