MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico sold $37.5 billion Mexican pesos ($2.92 billion) in an extraordinary auction of 1-year T-bills, or Cetes, to help mop up liquidity in the money market, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank placed the 364-day bills at a weighted average yield of 4.64 percent, compared to a yield of 4.59 percent that one-year paper drew in Tuesday's weekly auction of short-term debt.