MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Tuesday ahead of closely eyed central bank meetings in the United States and Europe where the market has been hoping to see signs of further monetary stimulus to counter slowing growth.

The IPC stock index fell 1.52 percent, slipping for the second session from a record high, to 40,704.28. It was its biggest one-day percentage drop since June 1.  (Reporting By Michael O'Boyle)