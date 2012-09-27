BRIEF-Partner Fund Management reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Puma Biotechnology
* Partner Fund Management LP reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc as of May 24 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKtGnE) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexico held steady the amount of peso denominated debt it plans sell in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry said it did not plan any further big auctions after selling a 5-year, 10-year and 30-year paper and a 10-year inflation-linked Udibono this year is auctions run by a syndicate of banks.
Solid growth, a relatively low public deficit and higher interest rates than developed markets has fueled record inflows into Mexican local-currency debt since 2010.
Foreign holdings of peso-denominated debt was at an all-time high of 1.372 trillion Mexican pesos ($107.18 billion) as of Sept. 14, central bank data showed.
* Partner Fund Management LP reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc as of May 24 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKtGnE) Further company coverage:
* Cormorant Asset Management Llc reports 5.66 percent passive stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc as of may 26 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qRd64V Further company coverage: