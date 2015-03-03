PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 8-week low as safe-haven demand sags

* Stocks, U.S. dollar and bond yields rise * Investors look to U.S. rate rise in June * Spot silver falls to four-month low (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 9 Gold dropped to an eight-week low on Tuesday as safe-haven demand continued to fade in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French election and as expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy lifted bond yields.