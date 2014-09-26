MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 The Mexican government
plans to issue a similar amount of debt in the fourth quarter as
it did during the third quarter, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
The finance ministry said in a statement it would continue
to offer up to 9 billion pesos ($668 million) in one-month
treasury notes and up to 12 billion pesos ($891 million) of
three-month debt every week.
Longer-term debt amounts will also be the same as in the
third quarter.
Foreign investors hold a record 2 trillion Mexican pesos
($148.5 billion) in peso-denominated debt but policymakers are
worried about significant outflows when the United States moves
to raise borrowing costs.
Mexico is running its biggest deficit since 2009 this year
as the government seeks to boost growth by greater spending on
infrastructure projects.
The finance ministry projects total public sector borrowing
requirements for 2014 will total 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product.
President Enrique Pena Nieto's 2015 budget, currently being
debated by lawmakers, proposes trimming borrowing requirements
to 4 percent of GDP next year.
(1 US dollar = 13.4700 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)