BRIEF-Husky signs agreement for new exploration block offshore China
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexican stocks sank on Friday after a strong U.S. jobs report backed expectations that the Federal Reserve will trim its bond purchases later this year.
The IPC stock index shed 2.13 percent to 40,322 points.
Easy U.S. monetary policy in recent years stoked bets on riskier assets around the globe and the prospect of the withdrawal of that stimulus, as well as more attractive yields in the United States, is pushing investor to now dump emerging market assets.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 A former senior executive of Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht SA has accused President Michel Temer of presiding over a meeting to solicit a $40 million illegal payment in 2010, according to video testimony released on Tuesday.