MEXICO CITY May 21 Mexican shares gained on Monday, rebounding from a six-day losing streak and led by sharp rises in Wal-Mart de Mexico.

Mexico's IPC stock index added 1.26 percent to 37,341 points. Retailer Wal-Mart's shares jumped 3.89 percent, putting it on track for its sharpest rise since the company's shares plummeted after the New York Times uncovered an alleged bribery scheme in Mexico on April 21.