BRIEF-Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain tbi reporter bioassay
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican shares fell sharply on Wednesday on worries over a Greek exit from the euro zone and concern that an informal European Union summit will not come up with fresh measures to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index fell as much as 1.21 percent to 37,027 points. The index has fallen seven of the last eight sessions. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Quidel receives the CE mark for its thyretain® tbi reporter bioassay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 7 After a successful May test, the Pentagon has upgraded its assessment of its ability to defend the United States against incoming intercontinental ballistic missiles, like the ones North Korea is attempting to develop, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.