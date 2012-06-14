MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday and the peso firmed after G20 sources told Reuters that central banks are ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets if Greek elections on Sunday cause tumultuous trading.

Mexico's peso gained as much as 0.5 percent to 13.9300, reversing earlier losses, while the IPC stock index jumped more than 1 percent on the news before retreating. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)