BRIEF-Pdvwireless Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Pdvwireless Inc - $124.1 million in available cash as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million from december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as worries about Spain's debt troubles hit riskier assets around the world.
The IPC stock index lost 1.07 percent to 39,784 points.
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022