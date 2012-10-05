(Adds peso move, comment and background)
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican stocks rose to an
all-time high on Friday and the peso firmed to its strongest
level in six months after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate
fell to a nearly four-year low.
The data backed hopes that U.S. demand for Mexican exports
would hold up despite a global economic slowdown. Surprisingly
strong American demand so far this year for Mexican-made goods
such as televisions and autos has pushed analysts to revise
growth estimates upward.
Moreover, progress by lawmakers over the last week on
approving a labor reform bill has raised hopes the new
president, who takes office on Dec. 1, will succeed in pushing
through long-stalled fiscal and energy reforms.
"There is more confidence that the other reforms will follow
along, and this has been giving Mexico even more force," said
Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Activner in Mexico City.
The IPC stock index rose 1.08 percent to 41,868, its
highest ever. The gauge has jumped nearly 6 percent since early
September, supported by pledges of monetary stimulus from the
central banks of the United States and Europe.
Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil added 1.33
percent after HSBC analysts raised their rating to "overweight"
from "neutral," saying the firm would outpace rivals in meeting
growing mobile data demand with its vast Americas-wide network.
Shares in top U.S. cement supplier Cemex rose
3.67 percent to their highest since January 2011, adding to
gains following a successful debt offering on Thursday.
Most analysts expect modest stock gains into year-end. The
median of a Reuters poll in late September projected that the
IPC index would end the year at 42,850, about 2 percent higher
than Friday's record.
Mexican stocks hit a record high in July, then sold off
before climbing back. Activner's Roman said concerns about
automatic U.S. spending cuts set to take effect early next year
could spur a correction in the coming months.
"This is getting a little too hot for my taste," he said.
Morgan Stanley economists raised their growth outlook for
Mexico to 3.8 percent this year from 3.5 percent in a report on
Friday, while dropping their outlook for 2013 by 20 basis points
to 3.2 percent.
Mexico's peso firmed as much as 0.64 percent to
12.6635 per dollar. The cost of dollars in pesos broke through
support at the 12.70 level, setting up the currency for a run
toward 12.50 per dollar.
The peso is not expected to make much more headway in the
coming year, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, due to concerns
that Mexican asset prices may have risen too high
(Reporting By Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)