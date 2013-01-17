Brazil's OGPar files for permission to exit bankruptcy
SAO PAULO, June 2 Óleo e Gás Participações SA , the oil firm founded by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Friday it filed for permission from a court in Rio de Janeiro to exit bankruptcy.
MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's peso firmed to a 10-month high on Thursday, tracking a rise in the S&P 500 to a five-year intraday high on improved jobs and housing data in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso gained 0.51 percent to 12.5555 per dollar, helped by comments from an S&P official who said progress on key economic reforms could lead to more favorable sovereign debt ratings.
The cost of dollars in pesos has fallen to a key support level. A break below 12.55 could herald further gains for the peso or investors could soon be quick to take profits, sending the dollar higher.
June 2 The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were little changed at the open after data showed job growth slowed in May, suggesting that a rebound in the labor market was losing steam.