JGBs retreat as Tokyo stocks advance to near 2-year high
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.
MEXICO CITY Jan 18 Mexico's peso extended losses on Friday after the central bank shifted to an easing bias and warned it could be approriate to cut rates if growth worsens.
The peso was down around 0.5 percent at 12.66 per dollar.
TOKYO, June 2 Japanese government bond prices fell on Friday as Tokyo stocks rose to a near two-year high and diminished the appeal of safe-haven debt.
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth likely remained strong in May, a further sign of an acceleration in economic activity that would effectively seal the case for an interest rate increase this month despite sluggish wage gains.