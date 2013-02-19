MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, lifted by gains in retailer Chedraui and rival Wal-Mart de Mexico as U.S. investors returned from a long-holiday weekend.

The IPC stock index added 1.03 percent to 44,597 points with Chedraui up 2.9 percent and Walmex adding 1.35 percent. The index slipped off a record high last month, but has been climbing since last week.

Data on Monday showed strong spending by Mexican consumers drove an acceleration in Latin America's second-biggest economy in the final months of last year.