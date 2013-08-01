BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Thursday to its highest in nearly four weeks as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will not quickly move to reduce the pace of its monetary stimulus.
The IPC stock index rose 1.06 percent to 41,272.49 a day after the Fed said the U.S. economy continues to recover but still needs support.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict