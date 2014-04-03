MEXICO CITY, April 3 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, pulling back from their highest levels since late July last year, as investors cashed in on a recent surge.

The IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 40,490 points as bank Banorte lost 2.3 percent and broadcaster and pay TV giant Televisa fell 1.5 percent.

The IPC index posted its strongest month in more than a year in year in March, with around a 4.3 percent gain. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)