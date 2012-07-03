MEXICO CITY, July 3 Mexican stocks rose on Tuesday to a record high, bolstered by expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates this week to support economic growth.

Mexico's IPC stock index advanced as much as 1.1 percent to 40,550 points led by retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico , up 1.5 percent, and telecommunication giant America Movil, higher by 0.63 percent.