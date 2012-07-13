UPDATE 3-More upbeat, the ECB signals end to rate cuts
* Says growth risks now "broadly balanced" (Updates with Draghi news conference)
MEXICO CITY, July 13 Mexico's peso gained sharply on Friday after data showed China's second-quarter growth was in line with expectations, easing worries about a slowdown there and improving risk appetite.
The currency strengthened as much as 1 percent to 13.31 against the dollar. Mexico's peso has been trading in a narrow range over the last sessions, having trouble breaking below 13.25.
June 8 Deutsche Bank AG has hired veteran investment banker Nick Richitt as a managing director to head its healthcare IT and clinical outsourcing franchise, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.