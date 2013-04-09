BRIEF-Outcome Health announces financing round
* Outcome Health - announces a financing round valuing company at $5 billion pre-money
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexico's peso firmed on Tuesday to its strongest level in 20 months after data showed the country's inflation rate rose more than expected in March, undermining the central bank's ability to lower borrowing costs.
The peso firmed 0.56 percent to 12.1166 per dollar, its strongest since August 2011.
* Outcome Health - announces a financing round valuing company at $5 billion pre-money
LONDON, May 31 Emerging market equities were set to end May with a fifth straight month of gains on Wednesday while most currencies advanced against the dollar, supported also by new data showing brisk Chinese factory activity.