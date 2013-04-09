MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, helped by a 2 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and an over 3 percent jump in bottler and convenience store operator Femsa.

The IPC stock index rose 1.1 percent to 43,908 points as stocks gained for a second straight session. Mexican stocks have recovered nearly half of a 9 percent slump off a record high and look set to test resistance around 44,250 hit early this month.