BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
MEXICO CITY, April 9 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday, helped by a 2 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil and an over 3 percent jump in bottler and convenience store operator Femsa.
The IPC stock index rose 1.1 percent to 43,908 points as stocks gained for a second straight session. Mexican stocks have recovered nearly half of a 9 percent slump off a record high and look set to test resistance around 44,250 hit early this month.
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.