BRIEF-Independence Gold announces $2 mln Yukon exploration budget
* Independence Gold - board has approved a $2 million exploration budget for yukon which will include drill testing co's 100% owned boulevard project
MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexico's peso weakened sharply on Friday, extending early losses after unexpectedly weak March retail sales in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.
The peso shed as much as 0.61 percent to 12.1114 per dollar, before bouncing back to trade just under 12.10 per greenback.
The IPC stock index fell 1.05 percent to 43,944 points as billionaire Carlos Slim's flagship telecommunications firm America Movil lost 2.5 percent.
* Independence Gold - board has approved a $2 million exploration budget for yukon which will include drill testing co's 100% owned boulevard project
* KB Home names Fred Wyborski as president of its Orlando division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: