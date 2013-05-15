China's onshore yuan jumps to more than 4-month high
SHANGHAI, May 31 China's onshore yuan surged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday to its strongest level in more than four months.
MEXICO CITY May 15 Mexico's peso slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday as the dollar gained broadly against both emerging market and major currencies.
The peso shed 0.53 percent to 12.26 per dollar.
May 31 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0137 GMT CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0137 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.920 110.82 -0.09 Sing dlr 1.386 1.3838 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.106