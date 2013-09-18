REFILE-BRIEF-TerraForm Global unit terminates revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement
* Unit permanently reduced revolving commitments under Credit & Guaranty agreement to $0, terminated revolving commitments
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Mexico's peso weakened on Wednesday ahead of a statement from the Federal Reserve where the U.S. central bank is expected to trim back its unprecedented stimulus that has supported demand for riskier assets.
The peso shed 0.5 percent to 12.99 per dollar, heading toward the psychological 13 per dollar level.
* GoPro prices $175 million of 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022
WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.