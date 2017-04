MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexico's peso firmed on Thursday after the country's main left-wing party said it was temporarily pulling out of a cross party-pact that was brokered to help pass economic reforms.

The move could mean that President Enrique Pena Nieto is close to striking a deal with the main conservative party to pass a deep overhaul of the state-run oil industry, which the left opposes.

The peso firmed 0.66 percent to a session high of 13.0350 per dollar.