UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY Nov 16 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on concerns Europe's debt crisis is widening, sending the benchmark IPC stock index .MXX down 1.03 percent to 36,905 points.
After closing at a seven-month high last week, some analysts say Mexican stocks have been overbought and are ripe for profit taking.
The IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its 9-day signal line for the first time since September.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* OPEC's May oil output rises by 336,000 bpd to 32.14 mln bpd