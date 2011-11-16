MEXICO CITY Nov 16 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on concerns Europe's debt crisis is widening, sending the benchmark IPC stock index .MXX down 1.03 percent to 36,905 points.

After closing at a seven-month high last week, some analysts say Mexican stocks have been overbought and are ripe for profit taking.

The IPC's 12-day and 26-day moving average convergence-divergence (MACD) line is poised to cross below its 9-day signal line for the first time since September.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)