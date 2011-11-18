MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexico's peso sank to a one-month low on Friday and traders said the break of key technical levels and worries about Europe's debt crisis boded for further losses.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 shed 0.52 percent to 13.7836 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 20.

In the previous session, the cost of dollars in pesos rose past the closely watched levels of 13.67-13.68 per dollar. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)