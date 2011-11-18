BRIEF-Rewalk Robotics, Kreos enters first amendment to loan agreement
* On June 9, 2017, company and Kreos entered into first amendment to loan agreement
MEXICO CITY Nov 18 Mexico's peso sank to a one-month low on Friday and traders said the break of key technical levels and worries about Europe's debt crisis boded for further losses.
The peso MXN=MXN=D2 shed 0.52 percent to 13.7836 per dollar, its weakest since Oct. 20.
In the previous session, the cost of dollars in pesos rose past the closely watched levels of 13.67-13.68 per dollar. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce)
* Riversand Holdings Inc files to say it has raised $15 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rewyJ0)