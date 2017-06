MEXICO CITY Nov 23 Mexico's peso slumped to a 2-1/2 year low on Wednesday, tracking losses in the euro and U.S. stocks.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 shed 1.3 percent to 14.1690 per dollar, its weakest since April 2009.

The peso's sharp losses past the 14-per-dollar level this week have raised concerns of intervention and are pushing investors to call off bets of an interest rate cut on Dec. 2. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)